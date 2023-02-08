Six held for attacking team shooting documentary

Police on Tuesday arrested six people for attacking a team shooting documentary in the Jamshed Quarters neighbourhood.
An FIR No 60/23 was registered at the Jamshed Quarters police station on the complaint of one of the victims, Ali Hussain. He told the police that he was a filmmaker and had rented a house in Jamshed Quarters for the shooting of a documentary. During the shoot on Sunday, some locals entered the house and started manhandling the staff. The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Ali, Qadir, Owais, Rahmat, Muzammil and Koraib. The police said raids were being carried out to arrest the absconding attackers, the police said.
Body found
The body of a man with a bullet wound was found in the Manghopir neighbourhood near the Hub Dam on Tuesday. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and then to a morgue for identification. Quoting the initial investigation, police said the victim was apparently kidnapped and the abductors threw his body at an abandoned place after killing him. He was shot once in the head.
