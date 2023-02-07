 
February 07, 2023
Mob attacks blasphemy accused, police station in Pindi

By Shakeel Anjum
February 07, 2023

RAWALPINDI: A mob assailed a shopkeeper at Ganjmandi, who allegedly passed blasphemous remarks, and burnt his shop to ashes.

The police, however, rescued the shopkeeper and shifted him to the police station but the unruly mob surrounded and damaged the police station by pelting stones and even tried to set the police station on fire. Heavy contingents were trying to keep the mob away from the police station till filing of the report.

