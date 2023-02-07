100MW Pak-Iran transmission line completed

Two workers work on a gas pipeline. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed the construction work of 29 km long, double-circuit transmission line from Polan to Gwadar, in compliance with the directives of the prime minister and federal minister for energy.

Consequently, Pakistan’s transmission system in the region will be able to import an additional 100 MW from Iran. The testing of Circuit-II of the transmission line was completed on Sunday, whereas the testing of Circuit-I will be carried out on February 7, says the NTDC.

The evacuation of an additional 100 MW of power will be started through this transmission line in the next few days. This import of additional power from Iran will be beneficial for the people of Gwadar and Makran divisions in terms of power adequacy, and reduction in load shedding and will increase the confidence of the key business players and investors to tap the opportunities provided by the Gwadar region.