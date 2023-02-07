Imran repeats Jail Bharo Tehreek warning

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Monday issued another warning of ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ if his demand for holding the general elections within 90 days was not accepted.

Imran had announced the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ a couple of days ago. In his latest TV address, the former prime minister appealed the party volunteers to start registering their names. Imran said he would soon announce the date in this regard adding that the decision had been taken for the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

Addressing the nation, he said it had been 25 days since the Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved but to-date no date had been given for the fresh polls. He said as per the Constitution, the polls were to be held within 90 days of dissolution of the assemblies adding that the on-purpose delay could invoke the implementation of Article 6 of the Constitution against those responsible.

Imran further said the country had been under severe crisis since the ‘imported’ government came to power. He said the government had blatantly violated the Constitution as well as the human rights.

The PTI chairman said political figures like Azam Swati, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed were mercilessly tortured and some of the detainees even lost their mental balance. He said the nation must know that it was high time to get rid of the rulers for which the Jail Bharo Tehreek had been launched.

Geo adds: Informing his supporters and the nation about his decision to announce the Jail Bharo movement, the former premier said, “Nations are governed by law, while the Constitution decides what is legal and illegal. The nation is losing confidence in the Constitution and law.”

He said the Constitution and law had been flouted ever since the “imported government” came into power. “I told their handlers that if the [PTI] government was overthrown by conspiracy, then they wouldn’t be able to handle the situation.” He said the circumstances were such that the police and state would not even listen to the court orders, and people were being picked up and tortured.