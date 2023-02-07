Sherry asks Imran to go to jail first

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has said that after the failure of his last card, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced the Jail Bharo movement, but he himself is obtaining pre-arrest bails in all cases.

“If he has announced the movement, why he is taking bails in every case. The movement should be led by Imran himself,” she said, adding that he was afraid of going to jail and instigating his workers to go to jail. She said Imran thought that after dissolution of assemblies and resignations, chaos would spread in the country and the country business would stop, but any conspiracy to spread chaos would fail.