Barrister Chaudhry asks UK, UN to help resolve Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry reminded British government of its moral obligations for settling Kashmir dispute, saying the issue is the legacy of unfinished partition.

Addressing a rally held on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the AJK president said that the Kashmir issue arose after Britain left the subcontinent. He termed Kashmir dispute as a constant threat to the region’s peace and security and added that the long pending dispute continued hanging like a sword of Damocles on India and Pakistan.

He reminded the international community that both Pakistan and India were two nuclear powers and added that any mishap in the highly volatile region could trigger a nuclear, which would jeopardize the peace of the entire region.

The international community, especially the United Nations, should play its role to ensure right to self-determination for Kashmiris. He thanked people for their participation in the rally and said that the Kashmiri community’s massive presence in the solidarity march amply demonstrated their commitment to the Kashmir cause. A large number of people participated the rally. The rally started from Indian embassy and later culminated peacefully at British Prime Minister’s office at 10 Downing Street in London.