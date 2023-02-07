Three in Niger die in fire at school made from straw

NIAMEY: Three children died and 11 were injured, two of them seriously, when a school made of straw and wood caught fire in central Niger on Monday, local officials said. The fire broke out in a classroom in a school in Zinder and spread swiftly, fanned by the harmattan seasonal winds, Harou Mamane, secretary general of the regional government, told AFP.
The landlocked Sahel country is one of the poorest countries in the world, ranked 189th out of 191 nations in the UN´s 2022 Human Development Index (HDI). Lacking funds, the authorities have built thousands of classrooms made from straw and wood, where children often sit on the floor as they have no desks.
BEIRUT: The Lebanese judge leading the investigation into the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion said on Monday he has...
PRAGUE: Lubomir Strougal, who served as the prime minister of communist-ruled Czechoslovakia in 1970-1988, has died...
ATHENS: A winter storm brought snow to the Greek capital Athens, closing schools, nurseries and courts on Monday and...
PARIS: Benjamin Briere, a French national held in Iran, has gone on hunger strike for the second time since his...
CAIRO: Egypt has extended the pre-trial detention of three TikTok comedians after their online sketch about a prison...
BANGKOK: Two Thai protesters held under the kingdom´s tough royal insult laws are growing extremely weak after nearly...
Comments