Safe City playing effective role in surveillance

Islamabad: Safe City Islamabad is playing an effective role in surveillance, maintaining law and order and better monitoring of criminal elements in different areas of the city, a police spok­esman said.

The coverage of Safe City Islamabad was spread to different areas of the city, cameras installed in various shopping malls, metro buses, toll plazas and markets were linked with the centralised system of Safe City. Similarly, for the first time, 106 cameras with advanced facial recognition technology were installed in different areas of the city for better monitoring and surveillance.

These advanced cameras are playing an effective role in the suppression of criminal elements in the federal capital and maintaining the law and order situation. This modern technology has not only made the monitoring of the elements involved in illegal activities effective but has also improved the surveillance of the entry and exit points of the city. With the help of these modern cameras, Islamabad capital police arrested three criminal elements involved in illegal activities and issued a total of 887 alerts.