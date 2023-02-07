Hamid makes winning start in ITF Juniors

ISLAMABAD: Hamid Israr got off to a winning start in the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships Leg-1 that started with the main round here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Monday.

Hamid got the better of Daniil Chizhuk (Russia) 6-1, 7-5 to move into the second round. Following an easy first set, Hamid and Chizhuk played a tough second set with the Pakistan player breaking his opponent at last to take the set and match.

Asad Zaman also won against other Russian Sevastian Tasenkov 6-2, 6-2. Boys and girls from Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, UK, Malaysia, Romania, Singapore, China, Poland, South Korea, Canada and Pakistan are participating in the first leg of junior international.

Results (Boys’singles): Krittamaet Thammakun (THA) bt Mahatir Khan (PAK) 6-0, 4-6, 7-5(2); Yuan Lu (CHN) bt Dogan Can Sipahioglu (TUR) 6-0, 6-2; Hamid Israr (Pak) bt Daniil Chizhuk(RUS) 6-1, 7-5; Asad Zaman (Pak) bt Sevastian Tasenkov (RUS) 6-2, 6-2; Cem Atlamis (TUR) bt Boda Zheng (CHN) 6-4,7-5; Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) bt M. Hamza Asim (PAK) 6-4, 6-3; Mikhail Khodorchenko (RUS) bt Teetawat Tavachphongsri (THA) 6-2, 6-3 Maciej Zarebski (POL) bt Nadir Mirza (PAK) 6-3, 6-0.