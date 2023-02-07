Rose leads by two in final round of Pebble Beach Pro-Am

SAN FRANCISCO: Former world number one Justin Rose had a two-stroke lead with nine holes to play when darkness halted the final round of the US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday. Rose and the rest of the field were due to return on Monday morning to complete the event that was thrown off schedule when high winds halted play on Saturday.

Rose, whose 10 US PGA Tour titles include the 2013 US Open, had moved atop the leaderboard upon completion of the third round Sunday morning, firing an eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to take a one-stroke lead.

When the final round began Sunday afternoon, he shook off an opening bogey to card two birdies and an eagle at the par-five sixth -- where he blasted out of a fairway bunker to eight feet.

He was 15-under and two strokes clear of Americans Peter Malnati, Denny McCarthy and Brendon Todd. Malnati, playing in the last group with Rose, was two-under for the round and 13-under for the tournament through nine holes. McCarthy was 13-under through 15 holes having climbed the leaderboard with nine birdies and two bogeys and Todd was 13-under through 12.

Rose had enjoyed a stress-free morning, rolling in an eagle putt at the 16th before a birdie at 18 on the Monterey Peninsula course, one of three in use over the first three rounds along with the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links and the par-72 Spyglass Hill.