No country for women

The sexual assault incidents in F9 park, Islamabad and Vehari are terrifying to the core. The rise of such incidents is, arguably, the most alarming trend in recent years. It is shocking to see just how unsafe women are in public and how vile and brutal some of our men have become.

If an example is not made of the latter, such cases will only continue and increase.

Shahzad Panhwar

Sukkur