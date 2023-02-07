No country for women

The sexual assault incidents in F9 park, Islamabad and Vehari are terrifying to the core. The rise of such incidents is, arguably, the most alarming trend in recent years. It is shocking to see just how unsafe women are in public and how vile and brutal some of our men have become.
If an example is not made of the latter, such cases will only continue and increase.
Shahzad Panhwar
Sukkur
Every government that comes to power in Pakistan has the habit of using the state apparatus to go after its political...
The misdeeds of persons in power and authority have sapped the soul of the nation. The ruling elites have departed...
It is the duty of our official international representatives, as the global faces of our country, to be very careful...
Plastic pollution has emerged as a serious problem in Pakistan and all over the world. People use plastic bags,...
Most of the Pakistani population lives in underserved rural areas where there is a lack of medical personnel, sparse...
I would like to ask why it is always the IMF that is the answer to our economic problems? If there are fiscal issues,...
Comments