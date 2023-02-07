Five fraudsters held by SIU

Personnel of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Monday arrested five alleged members of a gang of fraudsters, who looted people under the pretext of doubling their money or gold.

The cops busted the gang in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and arrested Haji Bakhshal, Gulbahar Khan, Anwar Ali, Mewal and Waheed Ali alias Aslam.

In the initial interrogation, the suspects revealed that they defrauded rich people and those who withdrew millions of rupees from banks on the pretext of doubling their money. They said they were habitual offenders. The fraudsters would enter houses of rich people on the pretext of doubling cash and gold and then they would either hypnotise them or rob them at gunpoint

Similarly, the suspects used to take people who withdrew large amounts of money from banks in their vehicles on the pretext of doubling the money and then rob them at gunpoint or by hypnotising them. The SIU personnel seized Rs270,000 and two pistols from the five men.

The suspects admitted committing such crimes in many other cities, besides Karachi. Cases have been registered against them under the Sindh Arms Act at the SIU police station for the recovery of illegal weapons. Earlier, the suspects had been arrested in the limits of different police stations.

Heroin seized

Personnel of the Pakistan Customs Collectorate Enforcement on Monday foiled a smuggling bid and seized a big quantity of narcotics worth Rs230 million.

Syed Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said that officials of the Collectorate of Customs (Exports), along with the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement and Compliance), under the leadership of Chief Collector Yakoob Makko and Collector Usman Bajwa, made a seizure of amphetamine and heroin.

A team of the Exports Examination KICT, led by Assistant Collector Rabel Khokhar, intercepted a consignment of salt being cleared in the green channel in the general cargo. An examination of the UAE-bound consignment was conducted by a team of Exports and Drug Enforcement Cell. During the examination, Ali said, the team seized 23 kilograms of amphetamine and heroin. He added that two suspects were arrested.