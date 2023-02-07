Man shot dead, three injured in separate incidents

A man was killed while three others were injured in separate incidents in the city on Monday. According to the Surjani Town police, a man was shot dead in Sadiq Goth near Eidgah Ground. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 36-year-old Mohsin, son of Shahzad. The police said the man was killed by his cousin, namely Bashir, over a family dispute.

Separately, 20-year-old Faizan, son of Gul Badshah, was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid near Al Asif Square within the remits of Sohrab Goth police station. The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical assistance.

Moreover, 23-year-old Ahsanullah, son of Meer Khan, and Anwar, 25, son of Abdullah, were stabbed and wounded when they resisted giving away their valuables during a mugging bid in Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Noor Muhammad Goth. They were also taken to the ASH for medical treatment.