Man shot dead, three injured in separate incidents

A man was killed while three others were injured in separate incidents in the city on Monday. According to the Surjani Town police, a man was shot dead in Sadiq Goth near Eidgah Ground. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 36-year-old Mohsin, son of Shahzad. The police said the man was killed by his cousin, namely Bashir, over a family dispute.
Separately, 20-year-old Faizan, son of Gul Badshah, was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid near Al Asif Square within the remits of Sohrab Goth police station. The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical assistance.
Moreover, 23-year-old Ahsanullah, son of Meer Khan, and Anwar, 25, son of Abdullah, were stabbed and wounded when they resisted giving away their valuables during a mugging bid in Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Noor Muhammad Goth. They were also taken to the ASH for medical treatment.
18th Emerging TalentThe VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions...
Four street criminals were arrested during separate encounters in the city on Monday. A suspect was arrested in an...
Personnel of the Special Investigation Unit on Monday arrested five alleged members of a gang of fraudsters, who...
Sindh Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President and former federal minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said that it is beyond...
A fire broke out in a warehouse in District East’s New Town on Monday. The spokesperson for the Fire Brigade...
The Sindh Child Protection Authority has developed coordination with police, district administration and...
Comments