Two vehicles, furniture burnt in warehouse fire

A fire broke out in a warehouse in District East’s New Town on Monday. The spokesperson for the Fire Brigade Department said fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the property to extinguish the blaze. New Town police also reached the scene and helped the firefighters put out the blaze.

The police said two vehicles and furniture were burnt in the fire. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported. An investigation is under way to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.