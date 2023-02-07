SCBPL launches women’s account

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) on Monday introduced a unique bank account for women to meet the changing demands of female clients and to demonstrate its commitment to financial inclusion and women empowerment.

“The SC Sahar Women’s Account will enable women to avail services that include but are not limited to, no initial deposit or minimum balance requirement, free debit card and cheque book issuance, with free account statements and bank certificates,” it said in a statement.

This account can be conveniently operated through the bank’s 24/7 digital banking, it added. The account is also offered to business customers, along with a ‘waiver’ on installation charges and monthly fee of ‘Straight-to-Bank’ (S2B) payment platform designed for businesses where the user can make payments and track business transactions, even on the move. SC Sahar Women’s account, is also available in Islamic banking.

Saadya Riaz, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Bank, said, “SC Sahar Women’s Account facilities are based on advanced financial technologies to provide financial security, digital accessibility, and economic freedom to the largely unbanked female population of Pakistan. We hope to inspire them to manage their own finances through regulated banking channels, by availing a wide range of benefits and opportunities.”