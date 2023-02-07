‘Italian, Chinese show interestfor JVs in footwear industry’

LAHORE: Italian and Chinese manufacturers showed interest for technology transfers and joint ventures (JVs) in the footwear industry at the 8th Pakistani Mega Leather Show that concluded in Lahore, a statement said on Monday.

Over 200 exhibitors participated while a large number of visitors attended the three-day expo, Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) said, adding that the association had offered linking the industry with Italian footwear machinery manufactures for technology transfers in the Pakistan.

“This will be win-win for Italian machinery manufactures and Pakistani footwear industry.” The association also briefed about the special economic zones being established and available for the foreign and local investors, where the government is offering good incentives, including tax holidays and others. “The Italian showed keen interest to establish their machine manufacturing industry there,” the statement added.

PFMA also offered the Italian machine manufacturers for further collaborations with the government authorities in case they will make investment in Pakistan. Next PMLS will be on January 27-29 in 2024.

Furthermore, two technical workshops were organised for the industry with the Italian industry experts. The workshops were conducted by the Italian designers, which was attended by the designers of almost all top local brands designers. The participants of the workshops appreciated the knowledge imparted by the Italians to the locals, according to PFMA.

An international seminar was also conducted in the sidelines of the expo on footwear sustainability and survival, which was largely attended by the small and large industrial players, it added.

It was for first that Expo Riva Schuh, Riva Del Garda, Italy, the world's largest shoe expo delegation led by its chairman/CEO Roberto Pellegrini attended the PMLS and participated in different activities.

Besides, the delegation also visited footwear manufacturing factories in Pakistan and held meetings with the potential exporters of shoes. “The Italian delegation termed Pakistani products a true product for European markets.”

PFMA further informed that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Expo Riva Schuh, which aims a three-year special incentivised package for Pakistani footwear manufacturers to attend leading shoe expos in Italy and display Pakistani products to the European buyers.

“They will ensure visibility of Pakistani footwear industry to the Europe, especially in Italy,” the association said.

In the opening, CEO TDAP Zubair Motiwala assured the leather sector for incentivising the exporters to attend the international expos. Besides, he also vowed release of export development fund for research and development in the leather sector.