Rallies held across Pakistan to back Kashmiris in IIOJ&K

Wives of Kashmiri freedom fighters have demanded of the Indian authorities travel documents to visit their homes in Pakistan.— AFP

ISLAMABAD/MUZAFFARABAD: The world capitals Sunday resounded with calls for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.



The day was also observed in Pakistan with a renewed commitment to support the just struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The people and the governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir mark the day every year to express solidarity with Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) not only to renew their love for them but also to reiterate the commitment and dedication for the liberation of occupied valley from the Indian subjugation.

People from different walks of life, including politicians, doctors, lawyers, social activists, students and others held rallies and demonstrations, and formed human chains across the country. Pro-Kashmir rallies were also organized in many world capitals which were participated by a good number of people.

All the Pakistani missions abroad also organized seminars and photo exhibitions to draw the world’s attention toward the worst form of subjugation and human rights violations committed by India in the IIOJK.

Special programmes were aired by the national electronic media while the print media published special supplements to highlight the significance of Kashmir Day and the decades-long struggle of the Kashmiri people.

The observance of this day is also aimed at highlighting the long-standing unsettled dispute of Jammu and Kashmir internationally and reassuring the Kashmiris that they are not alone in their struggle and turmoil as the people of Pakistan and Kashmir stand wholeheartedly with them.

In a message, President Dr Arif Alvi said urged the international community and organizations to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK.

“We observe this day to draw the attention of the international community towards the relevant UN Security Council resolutions which provide that the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations,” he stressed.

The president called upon India to allow unfettered access to the UN and Organisation of Islamic Council observers, international media and human rights organisations to IIOJK to obtain first-hand information about the situation there, and investigate and report the human rights violations.

“Today, we observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to express Pakistan’s unflinching support for the legitimate and just struggle of the Kashmiri people for the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination,” President Secretariat Press Wing in a press release quoted the president as saying.

In his message for the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that India is mistaken if it believes it could crush the iron will of the Kashmiri people.

“No amount of state terrorism, unleashed by Indian Occupation Forces, can break the will of the Kashmiris or undermine their legitimate struggle.

The prime minister urged India to honour its commitments made to Pakistan, the UN and, above all, the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, tri-services chiefs and armed forces also paid tribute to the Kashmiris’ valour and their fight for freedom.

“CJCSC, services chiefs and AFs [armed forces] of Pakistan pay tribute to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir. No amount of human rights violations and atrocities can suppress the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Sunday urged the Kashmiri diaspora to redouble their efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris who had been bearing the brunt of Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a public meeting here in Luton, United Kingdom as a special guest, the president while referring to the simmering situation in IIOJ&K said there was a dire need that the Kashmiris and Pakistanis living abroad should get united to aggressively raise the issue of Kashmir to stop the ongoing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

“Our brethren in Occupied Kashmir are currently going through terrible times”, he said, adding that it was high time that the diaspora should use its social and political influence and galvanize international support in favour of Kashmiris’ who had been engaged in a just struggle to achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India.

The meeting, presided over by the President Kashmir Peace Forum International UK South Zone, Chaudhry Hakmad, was attended by members of the British House of Lords including Lord Qurban Hussain, Mayor of Luton, Sameera Aslam Raja, Chaudhry Shafaat Hussain Pothi, Chaudhry Maruf, and others.

Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry also visited the Sikh Gurdwara in Luton on the invitation of Gurdwara Secretary General Man Singh.

On this occasion, the Sikh leaders while appreciating Barrister Chaudhry for his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global level assured the Sikh community’s continued support to Kashmir cause.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan termed the unresolved Kashmir dispute a constant threat to regional peace and said if referendum could be held in East Timor and Sudan, why not in Kashmir.

Addressing a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly convened on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said the United Nations must take effective notice of the prolonged military occupation of Kashmir and play its much-needed role to settle the long-running dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.

He said the responsibility of the Britain was even more important, as it quit the subcontinent while leaving the partition of India halfway.

“Today, we remind the United Nations to complete the incomplete agenda of partition of India”, he said.

The AJK premier thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif for visiting Muzaffarabad and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Denouncing the Modi government’s unilateral move to change the region’s special status, the PM said after abrogating Article 379 and 35A the Hindu supremacist regime was hell-bent on changing the region’s demography aimed at converting Muslim majority of the state into a minority.

He said India was investing heavily in Occupied Kashmir, but Kashmiris had rejected this so-called investment.

Recalling Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, the PM said, “SAS Geelani had once said that even if India paves the streets of Kashmir with gold, we would still refuse to identify ourselves as Indians”.

Referring to Kashmiris’ history of resistance, the PM said Kashmiris had an enviable history and tradition of fighting against aggressors.

He said the sacrifices rendered by the people of the occupied Kashmir wouldn’t go in vain. He said India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle by dint of force.

The PM thanked China for opposing the holding of G20 conference in Occupied Kashmir. He said he had asked the OIC secretary general to seat Kashmiris in his secretariat.

The special session was also addressed by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar, PML-N President Shah Ghulam Qadir, People’s Party President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party Chief Sardar Khalid Ibrahim and others.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq Sunday called for dynamic and effective diplomacy to force India to withdraw its August 5, 2019 action in sheer violation of UN resolutions.

Addressing a rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Aabpara Chowk, Islamabad, he said the rulers had failed to give any roadmap while showing no sincerity for solution of Kashmir issue.

“Our rulers show cowardice on the Kashmir issue; there is no planning and roadmap with our governments regarding the freedom of Kashmir,” he said, adding that no government could adopt brave stance on Kashmir dispute.

Siraj said in the present world, only Kashmiris were the suppressed nation fighting for its freedom for the last 200 years.

He said the Kashmiri nation had been shedding blood for the last 75 years for securing freedom, adding that average three youths were being martyred daily in occupied Kashmir, adding that over 2,000,00 Kashmiris had been martyred so far and over 1,300,00 people faced imprisonments so far.

He said occupied Kashmir was the biggest prison of the world today, adding that mosques and seminaries have been destroyed.