Monday February 06, 2023
National

Protesters demand peace, denounce violence

By Our Correspondent
BATKHELA: The members of the civil society here on Sunday staged a peace rally against the rising wave of militancy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded the restoration of peace on the Pakhtun land.

