FMC convenes white coat ceremony for medical students

Islamabad : Federal Medical College welcomed the batch of 2023 in a sombre white coat ceremony that was presided over by DeanPrincipal FMC Professor Rizwan Taj and attended by the teaching faculty of the college while the ceremony was hosted by the enthusiastic batch of second-year MBBS.

The organizers made the occasion a memorable one for the new batch of students with a video display of snippets of campus life at FMC and highlights of memories down the lane creating a sense of camaraderie for the newcomers. The new batch was solemnized by reading the Hippocratic oath signifying their entrance into the medical profession.

Addressing the newly inducted students, Professor Rizwan Taj congratulated the students for their perseverance, hard work, and dedication that made their way to this profession and institution of prestige.

“It is a distinct pleasure for me to address young and eager physicians of the future gathered to celebrate a landmark occasion of their life; to don their symbolic white coats for the first time. This simple act is figurative of one of the most important moments in your professional life. You will wear your white coat as a symbol of purity, honesty, egalitarianism, and trust,” he said.

Professor Taj added on this momentous occasion, my message to you is that of service with dignity and altruism. With the awareness of your professional privilege, carry it with the assurance that you will always use this privilege for the benefit of your patients and society and to respect human dignity and rights. “The oath that you take today serves as a solemn promise and code of conduct throughout your time at Federal Medical College and as physicians after graduation,” he said.

He reminded the students that as a physician, it is their obligation to demonstrate excellence in the mastery of scientific knowledge, to be compassionate, and to embody integrity, professionalism, and life-long learning. “I would expect you to research the science in greater depth, consider the cultural issues and the complex interplay of clinical care, risks and benefits of treatment so that you establish best practice in medicine: the perfect intersection of a commitment to knowledge and learning from experience,” he added.

The Principal conveyed to the students that being a student at a centre of excellence, they are in a unique position and they can make their voice heard against societal injustice, inequity, scarcity of resources, and climate change issues. The students should feel duty-bound to join the fight to make this world a better place for themselves and generations to come. They should take into account the fact that today is an era of enhanced awareness and public accountability. They should be well equipped with knowledge, skills, and ethics to face any sort of challenging situation that they may come across in their professional life, he said.

He assured the students of the continuous support and guidance of the dedicated faculty and a memorable learning experience at Federal Medical College.