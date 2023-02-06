FGCs observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Islamabad : Federal Government colleges of the capital city commemorated their solidarity and support with the people of Kashmir with full zeal and unmatched patriotism on Sunday. Various programmes were arranged at the Federal Government colleges with pledges to continue to support the people of Kashmir, who have been fighting for their legitimate right of self-determination for several decades.

The students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) H-9, IMCB F-10/4 and Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4 gathered at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8/2 while the female students, teachers and staff of all the girls F.G colleges gathered at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2.

Students chanted slogans in support of the struggle of the people of Kashmir for the right to self-determination. The girls participated in a poster competition, cultural show, and national songs held at F-7/2 college. A Seminar to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day was organized by H-8 College.

The seminar was attended by Principals of Colleges, teaching and non-teaching staff, and a large number of Students. The teachers and students, in their speeches, said that they would stay with the Kashmiri brothers till their last breath. They demanded that India should immediately stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. They urged the international community to ensure that the Kashmir problem is resolved peacefully in conformity with UN resolutions.

APP adds:

FBISE holds quiz contest: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Sunday organized quiz competitions in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers, in which students from all directorates at the school and college level participated. In the competition, Amina Sohail and Fatima Shaheen, who belong to Fauji Foundation School, Rawalpindi, won the first position at the matric level.

Similarly, Muhammad Usman Ali and Saba Gul, Imlah Foundation School and College Rawalpindi got the second position, while Ramin Irfan and Laiba Nabil APS Hamza Camp Rawalpindi got the third position. At the intermediate level, Lyal Khan and Sajal Khan Fauji Foundation School Rawalpindi got the first position, while Muhammad Ali Sher and Malaika Imlah Foundation School and College Rawalpindi got the second position, and Syed Salman Shakeel, and Abdul Rafey Abbasi, Askaria College Wah Cantt. got the third position.

The certificates and cash prizes were distributed among the students who won positions in the competition. On this occasion, Director of Research and Academic Federal Board Mirza Ali said that writers have to play an important role in their writings to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global level. A walk was also organized by the Federal Education Board on Kashmir Day in which a large number of students, teachers and employees of the Federal Board participated.

AIOU organises seminar

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Sunday with full determination and enthusiasm. A Kashmir solidarity day walk and a seminar were organized, and different radio programs were broadcasted throughout the day regarding Kashmir, various events were also organized in other regional offices of the AIOU including Muzaffarabad, Rawalkot, and Mirpur. The walk was led by the Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umar Younis.

Principal officers, faculty members, officers, and students of the university also participated in the walk. The walk started at the main gate of the university and ended at the Vice Chancellor's Secretariat. The participants of the walk carried placards and banners with the message of solidarity.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan presided over the seminar. Registrar, Raja Umar Younis, Director of Students Advisory and Counseling Services, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid, and Dr. Samiullah Zuberi were among the other speakers. Three students (Hiba Fatima, Iman Fatima, and Ilham Rafiq) highlighted the Kashmir issue in their speeches.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood said in his message that Kashmiris should get the right of self-determination according to the resolutions of the United Nations. Dr. Nasir further said that every citizen of Pakistan is standing with the Kashmiri brothers and will continue to support them for the freedom of Kashmir.

Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan said that by highlighting the message of self-determination of Kashmiris, we will force the stakeholders the implementation of the UN resolutions. He further said that it is necessary to give the Kashmiri people the right to decide their own fate according to the resolutions of the United Nations. The struggle will surely be successful, and the Kashmiri brothers will soon start their journey of a new and independent life with peace and prosperity.

NAVTTC marks

Kashmir Day

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Sunday organized a walk on Kashmir Solidarity Day from Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) to D-Chowk Islamabad.

A large number of NAVTTC officers and staff participated to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Participants of the walk were carrying placards inscribed with slogans of condemnation of state terrorism by India, Kashmiris' right of self-determination, and appreciation for their freedom struggle.

NCHD expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Sunday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day across the country to express solidarity with the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for freedom and for their right of self-determination.

This was done in line with the decision taken by the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain in a consultative meeting, held on Friday at the Ministry.

Director General NCHD Syed Junaid Akhlaq personally supervised all the planning to organize seminars, debates, quiz competitions, essay competitions, and solidarity walks, etc. in Community Feeder Schools, Adult Literacy Centres, and Madras Schools being run under NCHD all across Pakistan with the purpose to highlight the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions. These events were in collaboration with the District authorities and Civil Society Organizations.

Director General NCHD Syed Junaid Akhlaq participated in an event organized by NCHD at Dhoke Chodhrian- Village Pinhot UC Chira, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). On this occasion, students made speeches to highlight the issue of Kashmir followed by a quiz competition. The function was also attended by a large number of community people. Director General said that the Pakistani government and people stand firmly in solidarity with the Kashmiri people for their struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination as per UN resolutions. A solidarity and awareness-raising walk was also arranged on this occasion which was attended by a large number of community people, students, and Learners of Adult Literacy Centres, holding placards.