Man shot dead in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: A man was shot dead in the Chakra area of Rawalpindi due to unknown reasons here on Sunday.
The rescue 1122 team were immediately rushed to the crime scene. According to the relatives, a boy ran away after shooting at the mobile phone shop. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Nabeel.
According to preliminary information, Nabeel, the victim, was shot at his shop. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Rescue personnel rescued the victim from Chauhar Chowk in a private vehicle and shifted the body to the hospital after necessary procedures.
Islamabad : Pakistan Medical Association Islamabad chapter on Sunday congratulated the new management team of the...
Islamabad : The lack of a water storage system and the removal of green cover multiplied the impact of recent...
Rawalpindi : Following the ever-increasing inflation crisis, an artificial petrol crisis has hit the country including...
Islamabad : The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department, Islamabad Capital Territory in collaboration with...
Islamabad : Federal Medical College welcomed the batch of 2023 in a sombre white coat ceremony that was presided over...
Islamabad : National Commission for Human Rights held a stakeholder consultation to discuss the continuous increase...
Comments