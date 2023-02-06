Man shot dead in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: A man was shot dead in the Chakra area of Rawalpindi due to unknown reasons here on Sunday.

The rescue 1122 team were immediately rushed to the crime scene. According to the relatives, a boy ran away after shooting at the mobile phone shop. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Nabeel.

According to preliminary information, Nabeel, the victim, was shot at his shop. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Rescue personnel rescued the victim from Chauhar Chowk in a private vehicle and shifted the body to the hospital after necessary procedures.