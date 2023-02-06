Peshawar tragedy: Fresh security audit of sensitive offices ordered

PESHAWAR: The police have been ordered to carry out a fresh security audit of the sensitive buildings and important government offices in the wake of the recent deadly blast at the Peshawar Police Lines.

“All the divisional superintendents of police, their deputies and station house officers have been directed to carry out a fresh security audit of the sensitive buildings in their areas. They were directed to ensure foolproof arrangements for security in the wake of the recent threats,” an official said on Sunday.

The official said a meeting was held on Sunday where all the operational officers were issued fresh guidelines for foolproof security within their jurisdiction.

Security audit of sensitive buildings and places was started a few years ago after frequent terrorism incidents. Apart from official places, the owners and managers of private buildings were also directed to make their own arrangements to prevent acts of terrorism.

The security of the sensitive buildings and government offices has already been upgraded after the blast that claimed 84 lives, 82 of them policemen, inside the headquarters of the Peshawar Police. The attacker managed to enter the building on a motorbike while wearing a police uniform.

The overall security in the provincial capital has been put on high alert and checking of vehicles and individuals has been increased at entry points to Peshawar.

Checking has been increased at several places including entry points with regular police and Ababeel Squad searching vehicles and people.