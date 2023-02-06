Fruits, vegetables prices up by 15 to 40pc

LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of essential perishable items remained continued on the second consecutive week as the rates of almost all fruits and vegetables further increased 15 to 40 per cent this week as compared to the last week.

Further, increase in the prices of all items is expected in the coming days as the transporters have also increased their freight charges after sharp increase in the petroleum products prices.

Alongside, increasing trend in the prices, nonexistence of the administrative control on price implementation has been adding to woes of the general public. Lack of interest by the administrative authorities is the only major reason of violation of official rate lists. The price of chicken increased by Rs34 per kg, fixed at Rs358-366 per kg, sold at Rs400-440 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs51 per kg, fixed at Rs549 per kg, and sold Rs600-900 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade gained by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs34-37 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs27-30 per kg, C-grade at Rs23-25 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35-50 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs210-223 kg, sold at Rs250-260 per kg, B-grade at Rs190-202 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg, and C-grade at Rs165-175 per kg, sold at Rs180-190 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs48-52 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs40-44 per kg, B&C sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

The price of garlic local increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs300-310 per kg, sold at Rs340-350 per kg, and garlic Chinese increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs435-450 sold at Rs500-600 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai increased by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs480-500 per kg sold up to Rs600 per kg. Cucumber farm reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Brinjal price gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Bitter gourd was increased by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs250-260 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg. The price of spinach unchanged at Rs40-42 per kg, and local reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, both sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

Carrot Chinese price reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs35-50 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) price reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold Rs120-140 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs100-160 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs15-20 per bundle. Green beans price was not fixed but sold at Rs300-400 per kg Mongary price remained unchanged at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg. Radish price was unchanged at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs25-40 per kg. Pea price was also unchanged at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs270 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150-240 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs400-450 per kg. The price of banana special reduced by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs160-165 per dozen, sold at Rs240 per dozen, A-category fixed at Rs115-120 per dozen, sold at Rs180-200 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs68-72 per dozen, sold at Rs120-140 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs50-53 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen.

Dates Iranian gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs350-365 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 1000 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs23-25 per piece, sold Rs30-35 per piece. Grapes Tofi unchanged at Rs310-320 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg. Guava was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs68-72 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Pomegranate Kandhari gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs260-270 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg, pomegranate bedana price increased by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs560-580 per kg, sold at Rs800-1,000 per kg pomegranate danedar at Rs350-370 per kg, sold at Rs450-500 per kg. Papaya was fixed at Rs205-215 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg. Musami price fixed at Rs86-125 per dozen, sold at Rs200-240 per dozen.