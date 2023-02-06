 
close
Monday February 06, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Nine die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
February 06, 2023

LAHORE:Around nine people died in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,053 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,092 were injured. Around 601 people having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals and 486 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Comments