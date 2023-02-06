Iraqis protest after father kills YouTuber daughter

BAGHDAD: Iraqi activists protested Sunday to demand a law against domestic violence, days after a YouTuber was strangled by her father in a killing that sparked outrage in the conservative country.
Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on January 31 in the southern province of Diwaniyah, interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan had said on Twitter on Friday. Maan said there had been an attempt to mediate between the young woman and her relatives to resolve a “family dispute”. The father later surrendered to the police and confessed to murdering his daughter.
On Sunday, security forces prevented some 20 activists from demonstrating outside the country´s Supreme Judicial Council, and they gathered instead at a road leading to the building, an AFP journalist said. Some held placards saying “Stop killing women” and “Tiba´s killer must be held to account”.
