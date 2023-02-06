Salar storms into ITF Juniors main round

ISLAMABAD: Local lad Muhammad Salar checked into the main round of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships Leg-1 beating China’s Lu Yuan 6-0, 6-3 in the last qualifying here at the PTF/SDA Complex Sunday.

Other leading players have also entered the main draw which will begin today (Monday).

A considerable number of boys and girls players from Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, UK, Malaysia, Romania, Singapore, China, Poland, South Korea, Canada, and Pakistan are participating in the leg-1 event.

Results: Boys’ singles qualifying final round: Zheng Boda (CHN) bt Kashan Tariq (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Hamza Asim (PAK) bt Nabeel Ali Qayum (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Maxim Olar (RUS) bt Mohammad Salar (PAK) 6-0, 6-3; Lu Yuan (CHN) bt Mosolkin Ilya (RUS) 6-1, 6-2.