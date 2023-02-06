Dania, Abiha shine at SGA Ladies Amateur Golf

KARACHI: The final round of SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2023 was played at the DHA Golf Club on Sunday.

In category A, the first two position holders were two sisters: Dania Saeed was first and Abiha Saeed second. The third position was achieved by Sania Osama. In category-B junior under-14 golfers Alina Fawaz Ahmed and Meher Maqbool impressed everyone with their exciting game.

According to the event's gross score, Alina Fawaz Ahmed won, Meher Maqbool was runner up while Eman Shaikh Ali got 3rd position.

In net scoring Yumna got 1st position, Amal Shaikh Ali 2nd and Almeerah Shaikh claimed 3rd position.

In senior ladies category gross score, Nida Huq got 1st and Fazlia Karim secured 2nd position.

However, in net scoring Ayesha Hamid got 1st and Maleka Majid achieved 2nd position.

In the same category, Nida Huq made longest drive of 231 yards while the main event winner for longest drive Anna James Gill made 304 yards.

Meanwhile, Dr Asma Shami got recognized for being the nearest to pin.