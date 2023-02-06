Make your peace

The word ‘unity’ is missing from the vocabulary of Pakistani politicians. Just after the unfortunate attack in Peshawar politicians started playing the blame-game. The tragedy was treated like a hot potato, with each faction trying to pass it to the other without any regard as to how degrading this is for those who lost loved ones in the attack.

In the wake of the attack, the PTI refused the PM’s invitation to the APC to discuss security and other issues. This is yet another example of the selfishness attitude of our political elite. It is high time that all the parties, not just the PTI, realize that the path to peace goes through cooperation.

Ali Muhammad Khan

Sukkur