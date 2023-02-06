Imran Khan’s decision to refuse the PM’s invitation to the APC is incredibly disappointing. In addition, his allegations that the PM is trying to have him assassinated are very irresponsible.
These are exactly the kind of inflammatory and baseless statements that we do not need right now or ever. Our politicians lack maturity and, as a consequence, the system of governance is stunted and incapable of delivering our needs.
Shaheryar Ali
Kashmore
Though Chat GPT is not completely accurate, it is perhaps the most impressive demonstration of the power of AI thus...
Kashmir solidarity day gives us an opportunity to commemorate the struggle and suffering of those in Indian-Occupied...
The word ‘unity’ is missing from the vocabulary of Pakistani politicians. Just after the unfortunate attack in...
After unwarranted and baseless remarks by the PTI chairman and Sheikh Rasheed accusing Asif Ali Zardari of attempting...
I am a resident of Lines Area in Karachi and would like to draw attention to the broken and overflowing sewerage lines...
The record breaking hike in Pakistan’s petrol prices has dealt a crippling blow to our families, workers and...
Comments