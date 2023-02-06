Imran Khan’s decision to refuse the PM’s invitation to the APC is incredibly disappointing. In addition, his allegations that the PM is trying to have him assassinated are very irresponsible.

These are exactly the kind of inflammatory and baseless statements that we do not need right now or ever. Our politicians lack maturity and, as a consequence, the system of governance is stunted and incapable of delivering our needs.

Shaheryar Ali

Kashmore