Petrol Armageddon

The record breaking hike in Pakistan’s petrol prices has dealt a crippling blow to our families, workers and businesses. There is no item which is not connected to fuel and its derivatives in one way or another.

Hence, the impact of this hike will ripple throughout our already beleaguered society. This hike is against the well-being of the people, which ought to be the whole point of self-governance.

Maryam Mohsin

Turbat