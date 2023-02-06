CITY PULSE

18th Emerging Talent
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions across Pakistan. Titled ‘18th Emerging Talent’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Over and Above the Meadows
Mainframe the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mian Athar of the Punjab School. Titled ‘Over and Above the Meadows’, the show will run at the gallery until February 7. Contact 021-35824455 for more information.
Avian Humanoids
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farrukh Shahab. Titled ‘Avian Humanoids’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Songs of Resilience
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sadia Pasha Kamran. Titled ‘Songs of Resilience’, the show will run at the gallery until February 10. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Spooky Action at a Distance
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amin Gulgee. Titled ‘Spooky Action at a Distance’, the show will run at the gallery from February 7 to February 16. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
The Sindh Bar Council has expressed condolence over the demise of former judge of the Sindh High Court Justice Syed...
The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking protection of several human rights and prohibition of...
With Shahi Syed in chair, the Awami National Party’s Sindh chapter held a day-long council meeting of the party at...
The Karachi Wellness Festival, which had kicked off on Saturday, culminated on Sunday, with a large number of people...
Senior health experts have emphasized the need to take cervical cancer seriously and consider dealing with it as our...
Two young men were shot dead and six others wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Sunday.A...
