Key suspect of Baldia gang rape case arrested

Police on Sunday arrested the key suspect of the Baldia Town gang rape case. A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped after leaving home to meet her grandmother on February 4, then raped by at least four men.
According to the FIR registered at the Baldia Town police station on Saturday, a boy from her area and three others forcibly took her to an unknown house in the Mawach Goth area on Friday and raped her.
She managed to get home the next morning because the suspects had left her there, then she approached the Baldia Town police to file a formal complaint. Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told The News that the girl’s medical examination was conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and the initial physical findings suggest she was gang raped.
Baldia Town SHO Nawaz Gondal said that the key suspect of the case has been arrested, while raids are under way to arrest the other men involved in the incident.
