Security in Peshawar on alert after deadly bombing

PESHAWAR: Security in the provincial capital has been put on a high alert as investigators made further progress in the Police Lines bombing case on Saturday.

An official said checking of vehicles and individuals had been increased and entry points to Peshawar strengthened after the deadly bombing at the Police Lines mosque last Monday.

“Security has been put on a high alert in Peshawar. The entry points to the city have been strengthened and all sub-divisional police officers are assigned to check vehicles and people entering the provincial capital,” stated an official of the capital city police on Saturday.

He added that details of passengers of vehicles were also being verified. The official said that targeted intelligence based operations are being carried out in different areas.

“Besides, Section 144 has been imposed by the district administration due to the security situation and police are actively implementing it,” added the official.

A source on Saturday said the investigators probing the terrorist attack on the Police Lines mosque have found the footage of the bomber while on way from Grand Trunk Road. The source said the footage shows the alleged suicide bomber is accompanied by another man on a motorbike.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Peshawar Police said the martyrdom of 84 people had been confirmed in the bomb attack on the mosque in Police Lines on January 30 and all those giving other figures were wrong.

“The martyrs included one woman and 83 males. Some people are still creating confusion but all other figures are wrong and 84 deaths have been confirmed by the hospital, including the woman and civilians,” said city police spokesman Muhammad Alam.

Police authorities on Friday said the investigators had found the helmet, shoes as well as more items of the suicide bomber from under the rubble of the mosque that have been sent to the laboratory. Joint investigation teams are probing the incident from all angles, including looking for perpetrators who sent the bomber. There were reports that a number of people have been taken into custody during the investigation process who are being interrogated.