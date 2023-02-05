Spy agencies expose another Indian false flag operation

Decades of Indian atrocities failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed, says DG ISPR on Kashmir Martyrs' Day. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s intelligence agencies on Saturday exposed the script of yet another false flag operation planned by Indian spy agencies, which aims to frame Islamabad for infiltration into the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and (IIOJK) and vilify it in the international community.

According to the Indian plot, a group of Kashmiris was to be lured by an offer of money and assigned the task of smuggling a small consignment of arms and drugs.

It was planned that it would be made to look like the “smugglers” were carrying the consignment into the IIOJK at Pakistan’s behest.

The Kashmiris were then to be killed in a staged “encounter” by the occupying forces and Pakistan would be accused of instigating them.

It was also planned that 50 rifles, 30 pistols, 20 hand grenades, and 50 kilogrammes of drugs were to be “recovered” from the alleged smugglers. Later, the Indian authorities were to use this staged encounter to malign Pakistan in the international community. Moreover, to lend legitimacy to the entire ordeal and in a bid to hoodwink their own populace and the international community, the Indian authorities planned to “honour” the army officials involved in the so-called “successful” operation with appreciation certificates and weapons.

It is pertinent to mention here that this would not be the first time India has planned such an incident. Such staged encounters and baseless accusations of false flag operations have taken place multiple times in the past.

Pakistan’s intelligence and security agencies unearthed another such plan made on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of India’s Republic Day — January 26.

According to the script unearthed last week, the false flag operation was to be carried out by the Indian Army and police personnel in the Poonch Sector of IIOJK near the Line of Control (LoC).

Locals were to be recruited and then presented as alleged terror agents attempting to infiltrate India from Pakistan and then participate in surreptitious activities in the IIOJK by planting bombs, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs).