Policy on Afghan refugees to be reviewed

Afghan people enter Pakistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. — AFP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said here on Saturday that the Apex Committee had decided to review the current policy on Afghan refugees.

The arrival of Afghan nationals in Pakistan will be regulated, so that they can be sent back after expiry of their visas. Several hundred thousand people came to Pakistan with a valid visa but did not return to their country. All illegal Afghans in Khyber Pakhthunkhwa and rest of the country will also be arrested and deported.

The Apex Committee, headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has set the direction. Now the terrorism issue will be raised with the Afghan government.

Talking to The News, the IGP said that Afghan refugees living under the law will not be harassed and they can stay in Pakistan because they have UN Proof of Registration (POR) Card and other relevant documents. But illegal Afghan refugees do not have the right to stay in Pakistan.

Ansari said that in the Apex Committee meeting, it was decided to regulate the Afghan refugees because most Afghan refugees do not go back to Afghanistan and stay here. Therefore, it was decided that action would be taken against Afghan refugees living illegally and all unlawful Afghan nationals would be deported. In addition, asylum seekers under UNHCR, Afghan refugees with refugee cards and Afghan citizens on visas will also be regulated.

He said that under the new policy, the Afghan nationals who come to Pakistan, will inform the police about their place of stay. The FIA and police will check whether Afghan nationals are available at the address or not. Furthermore, they will have to provide a local guarantor in Pakistan for visa purpose and stay.

“There is no justification for the Afghan refugees living illegally and coming without passport and visa, such people will be arrested and deported,” the IGP reiterated.

He said that Peshawar Police have come close to those involved in the blast and important progress would be made soon in this case.