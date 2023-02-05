Wrangling over JUIF ticket in Torghar ends

MANSEHRA: The differences in the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Torghar chapter over the allotment of the party ticket ended after both disgruntled groups agreed to support the party’s aspirant in the upcoming for PK-38.

Mufti Azizullah and Qari Zakirullah led groups buried their hatchets at a meeting which was also attended by the party’s aspirant from PK-38 Iqbal Khan Tarind.

Earlier, both groups had vehemently refused to accept Tarind as the party’s aspirant from Torghar and demanded the party to review its decision.

“This is a great day as now we are united and will ditch our rival parties in the by-elections being held after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief minister dissolved the provincial assembly last month,” Tarind said.

He said that JUIF was still the single largest political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Azizullah and Qari Zakirullah said their groups would leave no stone unturned for the JUIF’s win in the district.

“Our party’s aspirant was elected from KP-38 in the 2013 general elections and we will recapture this seat again in by-elections,” Mufti Azizullah said.