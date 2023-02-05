Timely diagnosis protects people from fatal diseases: minister

LAHORE : The Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram attended the Endocolloquium 2023 conference as a special guest at the local hotel on Saturday.

On this occasion, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof. Farooq Afzal, Principal Ameer ud din Medical College Prof Sardar Zafar Al Farid, Prof Amjad, Prof. Khadijah, Prof Ayesha, Prof Bilal, Prof Nighat, Prof Taiba Waseem, Prof Irfan, large number of medical professionals and students were present.

On this occasion, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof. Farooq Afzal and other speakers also addressed the audience and shed light on the aims and objectives of the awareness seminar. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram visited the various stalls.

The caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram congratulated the administration for organizing the awareness seminar on the most important topic. Diagnosis is of fundamental importance to protect the people of Pakistan from dangerous diseases.

According to the vision of caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, 24/7 primary angioplasty facility has been provided to the people of Punjab in cardiology hospitals.