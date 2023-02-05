United States on top in Davis Cup opener

PARIS: Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul gave the United States a 2-0 lead in their Davis Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan on Friday as the 123-year-old competition entered a new era.

McDonald, who knocked Rafael Nadal out of the Australian Open last month, eased past Sergey Fomin 6-4, 6-1 in Tashkent before Tommy Paul, a semi-finalist at the season-opening Grand Slam in Melbourne, defeated Khumoyun Sultanov 6-1, 7-6 (8/6). “It’s been amazing. It’s not something you get to do a lot throughout the year,” said Davis Cup debutant and 63rd-ranked McDonald.

Despite his lowly ranking of 480, Sultanov opened up a 4-0 lead in the second set over top-20 player Paul before the American’s greater experience paid off.

“He picked up his level a ton,” admitted Paul. “I felt like I wasn’t prepared for it.”

The tie continues on Saturday with a doubles and two singles rubbers. “A sweep would be nice – bring out the broomsticks!” said Paul.