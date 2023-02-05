Mob burns two ‘robbers’ alive

A mob of people caught two suspected robbers in the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri area on Saturday night and beat them up severely before setting them on fire. The incident took place when the two suspects were allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in the Surjani Town police jurisdiction.

“The robbers first snatched a mobile phone from a man named Gibran, then they asked him for his wallet, following which Gibran resisted,” Khawaja Ajmair Nagri SHO Rao Nazim told The News.

“One of the robbers then pulled out his pistol and tried to shoot the man, but luckily, the bullet stuck in the chamber and they failed.”

The officer said the man then started shouting for help, and a crowd of people gathered at the spot and managed to catch both the suspects.

“Then the crowd turned violent and started beating them up severely,” said the SHO, adding that while beating the suspects, the mob took them to the main road that falls within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station, where some of them poured petrol on the suspects and set them on fire.

The mob had set the suspects on fire by the time the police arrived on the scene, said the officer, adding that the police then took the suspects to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the doctors pronounced them dead. Police also seized the suspects’ pistols and impounded their motorbike.

The deceased were identified as Imran and Nadir Hussain. The SHO said police obtained their criminal record that shows they were habitual criminals, with several cases registered against them in the Korangi, Malir, Central and West districts.

Harassment case

Police registered a case against two young men for allegedly harassing a woman as she drove her car near Qayyumabad Chowrangi on Saturday.

A video, which went viral on social media, showed a minor child of the victim crying in the passenger seat of the car as she confronted the men, saying that they had been chasing her vehicle and harassing her.

The men threatened the woman in front of bystanders and also broke her car’s windshield.

The victim complained that no one came to help her as the men kept chasing her car.

“Give me my glass money. You have broken the glass,” the woman can be heard demanding of the men. The police have launched a search for the suspects.