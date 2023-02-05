Jewellery shop robbed of ornaments, cash worth millions

In a broad daylight incident, armed bandits on Saturday afternoon robbed a jewellery shop situated in the Zamzama area.

Police said they received information in the afternoon about a dacoity at the Reenz Jewellery shop situated on Zamzama Lane 5.

Responding to the information, police mobiles rushed to the shop where a female employee, Naseem, said that she was present at the counter when two robbers entered the shop posing as customers and asked her to show nose pins. She added that as she began showing them various nose pins, one of the suspects took out a pistol and started robbing the shop at gunpoint. The bandits took away cash amounting to Rs5 million and jewellery worth millions of rupees before fleeing, the woman said.

District South SSP Asad Raza said the police were investigating the incident. He explained that the robbers had come to the shop in the guise of customers earlier as well. The officer added that the police were trying to obtain CCTV footage of the incident. A case has been registered at the Clifton police station.

25 drug addicts held

On the instructions of the District West SSP, the Mominabad police took 25 drug addicts from different places in custody and made proper arrangements for cleanliness and food for them.

The drug addicts were shifted to an Edhi home. According to police, drug addicts are often found involved in street crime, thefts and drug trafficking. The District West SSP said such actions by the police had resulted in a significant fall in crime in the past and could prove to be an effective step to bring drug addicts on the right track.