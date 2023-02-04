Maryam Nawaz assigns tasks of Lahore politics to ex-MPAs

LAHORE: PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz criticised former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday and said the PTI chief has divided homes, friends and families, by taking away the courtesy and civility of speech.

During the last four years of black dictatorship, brother is fighting against brother, she said while addressing the social media team meeting of PML-N. A mentally ill person made lying and abusing part of political culture and destroyed our national culture by sitting on the prime minister’s chair in the past, said Maryam.

Presiding over a meeting in Lahore, she also praised the spirit of the youth of the social media team and urged them to inculcate the spirit of tolerance, ethics and brotherhood in the young society and not consider those as enemies who disagree.

Educated, civilized and bright-minded youth from across the country must play a role in cleaning social media of filth, said Maryam Nawaz, and invited the youth to become part of the social media team on QR code. She said: “Our leader Nawaz Sharif and Muslim League (N) believe in decency, tolerance and moral values for which I ask youth force to struggle and fight for the interest of the country and the nation to win the cyber war.”

Maryam Nawaz assigned different tasks to former Members of the Punjab Assembly for playing a pragmatic political role in Lahore. She had a meeting with former MPAs Malik Saiful Mulok Khokhar, Bilal Yasin, Sohail Shaukat Butt, Malik Muhammad Waheed, Ghazali Salim Butt and Malik Ghulam Habib Awan.

She termed the politics of leader Nawaz Sharif as ‘public service’. “The purpose of coming into power or taking the government in the most difficult situations was aimed at saving the country,” she asserted. In the last four years, the people have got nothing except inflation, unemployment and economic misery but Imran is still telling lies to escape from his incompetence, she said. She added that the PML-N has assigned her a responsibility for which she will make the party more stable and active.

Earlier, Member National Assembly Shaista Pervez Malik, Pervez Rasheed, Attaullah Tarar, Talal Chaudhary, Sania Ashiq, Anush Rehman, Shamaila Rana and others also had a brief chat with her.