Caretaker minister assumes office

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Taxation Manzoor Khan Afridi assumed charge of his ministry on Friday.

A handout issued here stated that the minister had started visits to his subordinate departments and offices as well as receiving briefings on various issues.

Manzoor Afridi visited the Labor Department where he was warmly received by the Secretary Labor Roohullah Khan and the heads of the sections concerned and senior officers. On the occasion, the directors and heads of the Labor Directorate, Workers Welfare Board (WWB), Labor Courts and Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI) briefed the minister about the performance and objectives of their organisations.

Appreciating the performance of the officers, the caretaker labor minister clarified that the main objective of government departments and officers is to serve people wholeheartedly and provide maximum relief to the poor. He hoped that the officers of his department would perform their duties diligently and would spare no effort to meet the expectations of people.

Manzoor Afridi also expressed his confidence that his departments would ensure proper implementation of the directives and targets set by Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali regarding the smooth functioning of the caretaker provincial government.