‘Make public assets of bureaucrats, politicians’

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh demanded the bureaucrats and politicians must make their assets public to save the country from default.
Addressing at Qur’an Academy Lahore on Friday, he said by conceding to the conditions of International Monetary Fund, the government has devastated the masses by exorbitantly increasing the prices of all items of basic necessity, including petrol and food, yet despite the demands made by the same International Monetary Fund, the assets of bureaucrats are not being made public.
