Sheikh Rashid arrest: No victimisation, culprits to face punishment, says Maryam

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser said here on Thursday that the PMLN did not believe in revenge, rather it faced victimisation during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

She was responding to Imran Khan’s reaction over the arrest of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. She said whoever committed a crime should be dealt with according to the law.

Maryam categorically said that Sheikh Rashid had not been victimised politically. However, she recalled that the PMLN’s entire leadership, including herself, had faced political victimisation during the PTI government.

While responding to a query by the correspondent about the terrorist attack in Peshawar and unprecedented price hike, Maryam said “the wristwatch thief had been ruling Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province for nine years, but he could not accomplish even the safe city project.”

She said it was Imran Khan who let the terrorists infiltrate into the KP province and other areas of the country and now he was holding the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government responsible for terrorism.

The PMLN leader said Imran Khan government had signed the financial contract with the IMF, which was the cause of price hike and inflation.

However, she added, the PDM government was trying its best to control the economic crisis and inflation.

Earlier, she chaired a meeting of PMLN Bahawalpur Division parliamentarians, party office-bearers and party tickets aspirants and discussed the future strategy.

During Maryam Nawaz’s media talk, one female party worker, Rehana Malik, protested that the security guards of Chaudhry Saud Majeed did not allow her to enter the premises despite her 25-year long association with the PMLN. She claimed that the PMLN did not respect its workers, while the PTI honoured its workers.

After her protest, Maryam Nawaz called her to the stage and met her.

Later, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb and other PMLN leaders left for Lahore. Majority of party workers had come from Tehsil Yazman, the constituency of Ch Saud Majeed, former PMLN MNA and former senator, who was also the organiser of the workers convention in Bahawalpur.