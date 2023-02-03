17 people killed in Kohat road accident

KOHAT: At least 17 people, including three women and two children, were killed and some others injured in a head-on collision of two vehicles on the Indus Highway here on Thursday, sources said.

An official of the Rescue 1122 and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) said the accident occurred late at night when a coach rammed into a trailer near the Kohat Tunnel.

The coach was heading to Peshawar from South Waziristan and had passengers who were proceeding to different destinations.

The Rescue 1122 teams and police rushed to the site and launched the rescue operation.

The bodies and injured persons were transported to the DHQ Hospital. The doctors at the health facility confirmed 17 deaths. The casualties were feared to rise as some of the injured were in critical condition.