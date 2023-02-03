17 people killed in Kohat road accident

KOHAT: At least 17 people, including three women and two children, were killed and some others injured in a head-on collision of two vehicles on the Indus Highway here on Thursday, sources said.
An official of the Rescue 1122 and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) said the accident occurred late at night when a coach rammed into a trailer near the Kohat Tunnel.
The coach was heading to Peshawar from South Waziristan and had passengers who were proceeding to different destinations.
The Rescue 1122 teams and police rushed to the site and launched the rescue operation.
The bodies and injured persons were transported to the DHQ Hospital. The doctors at the health facility confirmed 17 deaths. The casualties were feared to rise as some of the injured were in critical condition.
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency’s anti-money-laundering circle has registered a case against former Punjab...
QUETTA: A strong earthquake jolted several Quetta and parts of Balochistan on early Thursday.he magnitude on the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the vice-chancellor and registrar of Bahauddin Zakaria University ...
WASHINGTON: There were high hopes in November when a global climate summit in Egypt adjourned with the creation of a...
KARACHI: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Thursday vowed government’s complete support to make the banking system...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Thursday said he wanted to hold elections in the province in 70 to...
Comments