Saudi aid agency to distribute relief items among flood victims

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has launched a project to distribute 25,000 non-food items (NFI) kits and 25,000 winter relief kits weighing approximately 3,965 tonnes among the flood victims across Pakistan. The relief assistance will serve 350,000 individuals who are in dire need of the help.

According to the Saudi mission in Islamabad, due to critical situation after floods and dire need of relief goods, the KSrelief took initiative to provide 25,000 NFI kits and 25,000 winter relief kits to the flood victims. “KSrelief has already distributed 10,000 NFI kits and 25,000 winter relief kits in the first and second phase of this project.”

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will distribute all the relief items with the help of registered NGOs and local government. The project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects run by Saudi Arabia and represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to assist needy families living in Pakistan. Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki has been supervising such programmes in Pakistan.

The Saudi mission informed that each NFI kit comprises two blankets, a shelter kit with plastic matt, kitchen set with jerry can and antibiotic soaps, while the winter kit includes two quilts, shawls, socks, children cap, mufflers and sweaters and warmers for the needy families. The third and fourth phase of the NFI project is underway and will be completed soon in all the flood-affected areas of Punjab and Sindh.