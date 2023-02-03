NA body decides to frame ToRs to resolve key issues in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Special Committee on Balochistan has decided to frame Terms of Reference (TORs) and prepare a list of the most pressing issues for their fast-tracking.

Initially, the committee agreed to take up the issues of non-provision of gas to residents in certain areas of Balochistan; non-rehabilitation of flood-affected people; repatriation of IDPs; illegal occupation of land by oil and gas companies; and fixation of job quotas.

The meeting of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Balochistan was held on Thursday with the chairperson, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, at Parliament House to address the pressing issues faced by Balochistan and work towards their resolution.

During the meeting, Speaker Pervez Ashraf highlighted the importance of working in a unified manner to address the long-standing problems faced by the province and ensure the welfare of its people.

Besides, the committee members discussed various initiatives and plan to improve the standard of living, provide necessities, and create job opportunities for the residents of Balochistan.

The committee also stressed the importance of involving all relevant stakeholders in the decision-making process to ensure that their perspectives and concerns are taken into account. The members expressed their commitment to work towards finding practical solutions that are in the best interest of the people of Balochistan.

The speaker expressed satisfaction with the proceedings of the meeting and emphasised the need for continued cooperation and collaboration among the members to achieve the desired outcomes. He thanked the members for their participation and commitment to finding solutions to the challenges faced by the province.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (Federal Minister for Economic Affairs), Asad Mehmood (Federal Minister for Communications), Ehsanur Rehman Mazari (Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination), Nawabzada Shazain Bugti (Federal Minister for Law and Justice), Noor Alam Khan (Chairman PAC), and MNAs Khalid Hussain Magsi, Zia Lango (Home Minister Balochistan), Nawabzada Mir Gohram Khan Bugti (Adviser on Labour and Manpower, Government of Balochistan), and government functionaries from the federal and provincial governments were also present.