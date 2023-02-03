Two die in factory fire

LAHORE: Around two people died in an incident of fire in a factory on Canal Road on Thursday. Reportedly, a fire broke out in manufacturing unit of a factory situated at Naya Pull. It started as a minor fire that developed into a huge fire incident in a short span of time.

Four persons received injuries. Two of them died. They were identified as Irfan, 50, and Altaf, 40. The injured were shifted to Lahore Mayo Hospital for treatment.

FOUND DEAD: A 35-year-old victim was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house in a private housing society in Factory Area.

The victim identified as Muhammad Imran was found dead near stairs of his house. The circumstantial evidences suggested that the victim slipped his feet, hit the ground and died of head injury. A police team removed the body to morgue.