Pakistan top seeds in Asian Junior Team Squash C’ships

KARACHI: Defending champions Pakistan are top seeds in the 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championships that is scheduled in Chennai, India, from February 8-12.

According to the draws released by Asian Squash Federation on Wednesday, Pakistan have been placed in Pool A.

The others in the pool are fourth seeds Hong Kong, fifth seeds Korea, eighth seeds Sri Lanka and ninth seeds Kuwait.

Pakistan will play against Sri Lanka and Kuwait on the 8th and against Hong Kong and Korea on the 9th.

“President Sindh Squash Adnan Asad will go with the team,” said an official of Pakistan Squash Federation.

“The team has not got visas yet.”