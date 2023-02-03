 
Friday February 03, 2023
World

Austria expels four Russian diplomats

By AFP
February 03, 2023

VIENNA: Austria is expelling four Russian diplomats, including two accredited with the United Nations in Vienna, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The diplomats are alleged to have acted “in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status,” the ministry said, adding they had until February 8 to leave the country. Diplomatic expulsions are rare in neutral Austria, which enjoyed close relations with Russia before Moscow invaded Ukraine.

